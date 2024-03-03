Matric Annual Exams; RBISE Takes Action Against ‘Boti Mafia’
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE), on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, is taking strict action under the law against 'Boti Mafia.'
RBISE had finalized foolproof arrangements for the first annual examination Matriculation 2024 which started on Friday in Rawalpindi division, said a RBISE spokesman.
He informed that the board on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division had finalized the best possible arrangements to make the exams foolproof and transparent in all respects and all available resources were being utilized to eliminate cheating and copy mafia.
He said that lists of the examination staff were sent to the Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau for checking the records of all the staff including Resident and Distributor Inspectors, Superintendents, Deputy Superintendents, and Invigilators.
Chairman RBISE, Muhammad Adnan Khan, and Controller of Examinations Prof. Sajid Mehmood Farooqi had directed the authorities that strict action should be taken against those using unfair means and found cheating in the exams.
He further said that instructions were issued by the Commissioner to the Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all the districts that the monitoring of all the examination centers should be done daily.
The officers were also directed to conduct the monitoring of the examination center strictly and comprehensively so that the examination could be completed smoothly.
The RBISE spokesman said that the Chairman Board and Controller of Examinations issued special instructions to the focal persons and members of six vigilance committees regarding Standard Operating Procedures issued by the board.
The chairman squad, special squad, mobile inspectors, and vigilance committees were directed to inspect the examination centers daily and send the reports to the board office. Required steps would be taken and the complaints would be addressed immediately, he added.
A central control room had been established in the board office while separate control rooms had also been established in the Chief Executive Office at the district level, he informed.
He said that the Chairman and the Controller had asked all the examination staff to perform their duties with utmost honesty so that the foolproof examination could be conducted in a peaceful environment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
198 criminals held in Sargodha4 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif elected Prime Minister of Pakistan14 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to control prices of fruits, vegetables during Ramadan25 minutes ago
-
Citizens for implementation of govt price list35 minutes ago
-
Zardari supporting Shehbaz during ongoing premiership election44 minutes ago
-
27 persons killed, 38 injured due to rains in KP: PDMA44 minutes ago
-
Relief activities continue in District Mardan44 minutes ago
-
World Wildlife Day being observed across world, including Pakistan, today44 minutes ago
-
AC Nowshera visits affected areas with Rescue 112245 minutes ago
-
Relief activities continue in Dir Lower, two house cave-in, no loss of life54 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker calls joint session of Parliament54 minutes ago
-
Cops directed to take strict action against kite flying ban violators1 hour ago