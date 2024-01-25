May-9 Violence: ATC Summons Accused For Indictment In 2 Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 11:41 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday summoned accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, for indictment in a case of torching Shadman Police Station during May-9 violence, on February 1
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday summoned accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, for indictment in a case of torching Shadman Police Station during May-9 violence, on February 1.
ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid and Ijaz Chaudhry were also produced.
During the proceedings, in compliance with the court orders, the copies of challan were distributed among the accused including the PTI leaders.
The court adjourned further hearing till February 1 and summoned all accused for indictment on the next date of hearing.
The prosecution had submitted challan against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of mutiny, rioting and others.
Meanwhile, the court also summoned the accused, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid and Ijaz Chaudhry, for indictment on February 1 in a case of torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery in Cantonment area during May-9 violence. The copies of challan were distributed among the accused during the proceedings.
Recent Stories
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
Three suspects arrested by Attock police
German envoy honors special meetup with German alumni at COMSATS
AJK PM leaves for Makkah to perform umrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Program45 seconds ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights48 seconds ago
-
Youth encouraged to come out and Vote on February 0819 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)7 minutes ago
-
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension7 minutes ago
-
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 202413 minutes ago
-
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas5 minutes ago
-
Three suspects arrested by Attock police5 minutes ago
-
German envoy honors special meetup with German alumni at COMSATS5 minutes ago
-
Youth encouraged to come out and vote on February 85 minutes ago
-
ECP urges public to avoid responding fake calls, WhatsApp5 minutes ago
-
FIA arrest 2 suspects involved in Hawala Hundi5 minutes ago