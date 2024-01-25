May-9 violence: ATC summons accused for indictment in 2 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday summoned accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, for indictment in a case of torching Shadman Police Station during May-9 violence, on February 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday summoned accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, for indictment in a case of torching Shadman Police Station during May-9 violence, on February 1.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid and Ijaz Chaudhry were also produced.

During the proceedings, in compliance with the court orders, the copies of challan were distributed among the accused including the PTI leaders.

The court adjourned further hearing till February 1 and summoned all accused for indictment on the next date of hearing.

The prosecution had submitted challan against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of mutiny, rioting and others.

Meanwhile, the court also summoned the accused, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid and Ijaz Chaudhry, for indictment on February 1 in a case of torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery in Cantonment area during May-9 violence. The copies of challan were distributed among the accused during the proceedings.