Mayor Arslan Casts Vote In NA-200 Sukkur
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Mayor of Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Islamuddin Shaikh, cast his vote in NA-200 and PS-24 Sukkur at the Government Modern High school Polling Station here on Thursday.
Talking to reporters, he said, "Today is an opportunity to elect our leadership, and I urge voters to come out to exercise their right to franchise.
"
He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for the peaceful conduct of elections in the district.
