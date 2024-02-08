Mayor Arslan casts vote In NA-200 Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Mayor of Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Islamuddin Shaikh, cast his vote in NA-200 and PS-24 Sukkur at the Government Modern High school Polling Station here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, he said, "Today is an opportunity to elect our leadership, and I urge voters to come out to exercise their right to franchise.

"

He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for the peaceful conduct of elections in the district.