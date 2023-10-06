Open Menu

Mayor Inaugurates Various Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday inaugurated various development projects including Jam Ikramullah Dharijo Family Park, Sports Ground, Jami Masjid Aligarh Road and Mustafa Jami Masjid Road in Aligarh Society, Sector 5-B, Scheme 33 here

Local officials and workers of the Pakistan People's Party were also present on the occasion.

Murtaza Wahab said that the purpose of coming here is that this place was occupied a few years ago. Today, after the removal of encroachment people have started staying here, he said.

He said that mosques and parks are being built in this society and we approved the scheme with the help of KDA and developed a road here.

He said that the road of Ahsanabad which was named as Tariq Ghori Road was built by us. The people of six societies will benefit from the construction of the main road coming here. The development of places there should be executed under public-private partnership, he said.

The Mayor said that the administration of Karachi wants to solve the problems and every time we talk, we do something positive. The biggest problem of this city is water, he noted.

He said that the operation we have done against the hydrant is visible. We are also breaking the water network that was being stolen in the industrial areas, he said.

He said that the park is a good facility and the citizens should use this facility and also take care of the park, he said that bread, cloth and house is the manifesto of our party.

He said that we believe that the administration of Karachi is serious about solving the problems of Karachi and the action taken against the water hydrants mafia in the last few days is visible and meters are being installed on official hydrants.

The Mayor said that when the management of water corporation goes somewhere to take action and the town chairman and law enforcement agencies are also with them.

