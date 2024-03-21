Mayor Karachi Visits Residence Of Ameer JI Karachi
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited the residence of Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Thursday and prayed for his speedy recovery.
On this occasion, he paid special thanks to Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman's family for giving great respect on his arrival,
said a statement issued here.
"Hafiz Naeem-ur- Rahman is the leader of a party and he is like his elder, " he said.
Later, Hafiz Naeem presented a gift of the holy Quran, to the visiting guest.
Mayor Karachi requested JI chief to come forward for the betterment of the city.
He further said that all political parties should work together for the development of Karachi.
This is the philosophy of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the politics of hatred and discrimination must be ended and we will take everyone together for the development and improvement of the city, he said.
