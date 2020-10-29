UrduPoint.com


Mazari Underlines Need Of Implementing Law

Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:53 PM

Mazari underlines need of implementing law

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Thursday said Zohra Shah murder case was a test case and the government had enacted laws on child labor that children under the age of 14 years could not be employed for the domestic work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Thursday said Zohra Shah murder case was a test case and the government had enacted laws on child labor that children under the age of 14 years could not be employed for the domestic work.

Talking to media on the occasion of Zohra Shah case's hearing here at the judicial complex, she underlined the need of implementing the law.

The minister said she came there to express solidarity with the victims family and punishment should be given to those involved in child abuse as per law of the land.

Mazari said complaints regarding missing kids and child abuse incidents could be lodged on the Zainab Alert App.

According to details, Zohra Shah, an eight-year-old domestic worker was allegedly tortured to death by her employers after she accidentally freed two parrots in May 2020.

More Stories From Pakistan

