MCL removes 240 encroachments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.

An MCL spokesperson told the media here Saturday that an anti-encroachment squad removed 240 encroachments during 24 hours from Shah Alam Market and sealed more than 20 shops over violation while six truckloads were shifted to the MCL junk yard.

During the operation, solid sheds, billboards and extended structures were demolished with heavy machinery and cleared the market of illegal encroachments.

MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Freed supervised the encroachment operation and warned that the operation would continue till clearance of city roads and bazaars. He urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments and bring back the lost glory of the provincial capital.