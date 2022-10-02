MD Pakistan Baitul Maal visits Paraplegic Center Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Baitul Maal's Managing Director Aamir Fida Paracha along with his staff visited the Paraplegic Center here on Sunday and appreciated the performance of this largest physical rehabilitation institution in the region and called it a national center of excellence.

Chairman of the centre and former Provincial Secretary Finance Ziaur Rehman and CEO Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas while giving him briefing on this occasion about the centre told that the Paraplegic Center Peshawar is a unique health institution of its kind in the whole country and even in the region where patients are given all the physical, psychological and social rehabilitation services and equipment like wheelchairs and all other artificial supports are also provided free of charge to the Spinal Cord Injury patients from the country and abroad especially the neighbouring Afghanistan.

He was told that in the last four decades, thousands of people with disabilities due to spinal cord injuries have been benefited in this institution, who had previously lost hope for life and had become bedridden images of despair and grief.

MD Baitul Maal got pleased to know that due to the missionary spirit and services of the staff of Paraplegic Center Peshawar, millions of youth throughout the country who have broken their back or neck bone in an accident have been rehabilitated and now have been able to lead independent, active and prosperous lives.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas further told that the Paraplegic Center not only provided all the facilities and equipment for physical, psychological and social rehabilitation to the patients affected by spinal cord injury free of charge, but also made at the patients' homes entrance and exits accessible for their wheelchairs after being discharged from the centre.

He was further informed that children born with club feet are also treated free of cost in the center while training and treatment of children with autism has also been started.

MD Baitul Maal described the treatment and rehabilitation services of the center as exemplary and also made a detailed visit to all its departments and sections, talked with the patients and appreciated the efficiency of the institution.

He evinced special interest in the wheelchairs and other supporting limbs manufactured in the centre's factory and assured his all-out cooperation in smooth functioning of the centre and its factory of artificial limbs and supports.