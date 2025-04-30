MDA Starts Construction Of Modern Bus Stops In City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 10:52 PM
In line with the directives of the Government of Punjab, the Multan Development Authority (MDA) has initiated construction of modern bus stops to provide citizens with improved and dignified public transport facilities, particularly during extreme weather conditions
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) In line with the directives of the Government of Punjab, the Multan Development Authority (MDA) has initiated construction of modern bus stops to provide citizens with improved and dignified public transport facilities, particularly during extreme weather conditions.
As part of its commitment to urban development, the MDA has commenced work on building bus stops at 11 key locations across the city. The first phase includes construction at Nishtar Road and Dera Adda Chowk, where work was already underway.
Director General of MDA, Rana Saleem Ahmed, visited the construction sites and inspected the quality of materials and the design.
He emphasized the importance of sustainability, comfort, and safety.
“Our goal is to provide Multan’s citizens with a modern, reliable and respectful public transport system. The construction of the new VEDA bus stops is a vital step towards that vision,” said the MDA DG.
He further stated that this initiative by MDA is aimed at easing the lives of citizens while improving the city’s traffic management system. The new bus stops will offer shelter and convenience to daily commuters and are being designed to ensure long-term utility.
Recent Stories
Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan
DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination
Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan
Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Delta” held at SU Jamshoro
UoS hosts 2nd Annual CEO Forum and Product Exhibition
Nation stands united with armed forces: CM Maryam
Imposter officials loot wheat stock
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore
Traffic education unit raises awareness about traffic rules
IPO-Pakistan organizes an event to celebrate IP day
Courts sentenced three criminals in murder cases
Somali envoy visits TUF to strengthen educational ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan1 minute ago
-
DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination5 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Delta” held at SU Jamshoro5 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts 2nd Annual CEO Forum and Product Exhibition5 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united with armed forces: CM Maryam5 minutes ago
-
Imposter officials loot wheat stock15 minutes ago
-
Traffic education unit raises awareness about traffic rules15 minutes ago
-
IPO-Pakistan organizes an event to celebrate IP day15 minutes ago
-
Courts sentenced three criminals in murder cases3 minutes ago
-
Somali envoy visits TUF to strengthen educational ties3 minutes ago
-
SC establishes Reforms Implementation Unit3 minutes ago