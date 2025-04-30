Open Menu

MDA Starts Construction Of Modern Bus Stops In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 10:52 PM

In line with the directives of the Government of Punjab, the Multan Development Authority (MDA) has initiated construction of modern bus stops to provide citizens with improved and dignified public transport facilities, particularly during extreme weather conditions

As part of its commitment to urban development, the MDA has commenced work on building bus stops at 11 key locations across the city. The first phase includes construction at Nishtar Road and Dera Adda Chowk, where work was already underway.

Director General of MDA, Rana Saleem Ahmed, visited the construction sites and inspected the quality of materials and the design.

He emphasized the importance of sustainability, comfort, and safety.

“Our goal is to provide Multan’s citizens with a modern, reliable and respectful public transport system. The construction of the new VEDA bus stops is a vital step towards that vision,” said the MDA DG.

He further stated that this initiative by MDA is aimed at easing the lives of citizens while improving the city’s traffic management system. The new bus stops will offer shelter and convenience to daily commuters and are being designed to ensure long-term utility.

