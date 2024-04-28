Measles claims lives of 5 children in Tando Allahyar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Five children died of measles on Sunday in Chandru Meo village of Tando Allahyar.

According to the private news channel, the condition of 3 children brought to Civil Hospital is very critical.

According to the Medical Superintendent of the Civil Hospital, the treatment of the children was started and measles vaccination is being administered to children.

The children were identified as five year old Iqra, daughter of Ashraf, her four year old brother, Ashiq and their relative, three year old Asif son of Yameen.