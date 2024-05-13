Open Menu

Drug Peddler Gets Nine-year Imprisonment

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 08:38 PM

Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment

Additional District and Sessions Court awarded nine year imprisonment and fine on a drug peddler for selling drugs in the city here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Court awarded nine year imprisonment and fine on a drug peddler for selling drugs in the city here on Monday.

According to the prosecution, Daulat Gate police arrested a notorious drug peddler Muhammad Fazeel s/o Khalil Ahmed and recovered 1.

700 kilogram Hashish from his possession during a raid conducted on September 07, 2023. A case was registered against the drug peddler under section 9-C with the concerned police.

On Monday, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Saira Noreen awarded nine year imprisonment and fine Rs 80,000 on the accused. He would face another six months imprisonment in case of default in payment of fine amount.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Fine September From Court

Recent Stories

DC visits examination center

DC visits examination center

4 minutes ago
 Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of ..

Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder

5 minutes ago
 WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for wate ..

WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad

8 minutes ago
 Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departme ..

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..

13 minutes ago
 KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for a ..

KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors

13 minutes ago
 DPO chairs crime meeting

DPO chairs crime meeting

19 minutes ago
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

19 minutes ago
 Tennis: Rome Open results

Tennis: Rome Open results

19 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to pr ..

Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens

19 minutes ago
 Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanis ..

Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods

19 minutes ago
 India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose M ..

India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi

24 minutes ago
 Gazans flee fresh fighting in north

Gazans flee fresh fighting in north

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan