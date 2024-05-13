Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment

Additional District and Sessions Court awarded nine year imprisonment and fine on a drug peddler for selling drugs in the city here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Court awarded nine year imprisonment and fine on a drug peddler for selling drugs in the city here on Monday.

According to the prosecution, Daulat Gate police arrested a notorious drug peddler Muhammad Fazeel s/o Khalil Ahmed and recovered 1.

700 kilogram Hashish from his possession during a raid conducted on September 07, 2023. A case was registered against the drug peddler under section 9-C with the concerned police.

On Monday, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Saira Noreen awarded nine year imprisonment and fine Rs 80,000 on the accused. He would face another six months imprisonment in case of default in payment of fine amount.