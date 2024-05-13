DC Visits Examination Center
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan visited the examination center established at Quaid academy for education Development for the inspection of 11th class annual examinations under the auspices of Gujranwala Education board.
The DC reviewed the facilities including sitting plan to make the examination system fool proof and transparent.
He inquired from the students about the examination environment, facilities and attitude of the supervisory staff and also registered their feedback.
