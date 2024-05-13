Open Menu

DC Visits Examination Center

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM

DC visits examination center

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan visited the examination center established at Quaid Academy for Education Development for the inspection of 11th class annual examinations under the auspices of Gujranwala Education Board

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan visited the examination center established at Quaid academy for education Development for the inspection of 11th class annual examinations under the auspices of Gujranwala Education board.

The DC reviewed the facilities including sitting plan to make the examination system fool proof and transparent.

He inquired from the students about the examination environment, facilities and attitude of the supervisory staff and also registered their feedback.

Related Topics

Education Gujranwala Narowal From

Recent Stories

Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of ..

Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder

3 minutes ago
 Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment

Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment

7 minutes ago
 WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for wate ..

WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad

7 minutes ago
 Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departme ..

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..

11 minutes ago
 KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for a ..

KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors

12 minutes ago
 DPO chairs crime meeting

DPO chairs crime meeting

18 minutes ago
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

18 minutes ago
 Tennis: Rome Open results

Tennis: Rome Open results

18 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to pr ..

Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens

18 minutes ago
 Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanis ..

Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods

18 minutes ago
 India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose M ..

India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi

22 minutes ago
 Gazans flee fresh fighting in north

Gazans flee fresh fighting in north

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan