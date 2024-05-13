Open Menu

Summer Semester At SAU To Commence From May 20

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

Admissions for the summer semester at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tondojam will start from May 20

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Admissions for the summer semester at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tondojam will start from May 20.

According to the spokesperson of the university, the Director of Admissions has announced that the admissions in the summer semester in the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and its affiliated campus and colleges will begin on May 20.

According to the announcement, registration for Bachelor degree programs from Batch 2K16 to Batch 2K22 at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, Z.A Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agriculture Engineering & Technology Khairpur Mirs and sub-campus Umerkot will be open for students who wish to appear for their remaining papers or seek improvement.

The admission forms can be downloaded from the university's website starting May 20, 2024, and the classes for the summer semester will commence from May 27.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Agriculture Khairpur Dokri May From

Recent Stories

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departme ..

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..

2 minutes ago
 KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for a ..

KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors

2 minutes ago
 DPO chairs crime meeting

DPO chairs crime meeting

9 minutes ago
 Tennis: Rome Open results

Tennis: Rome Open results

9 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to pr ..

Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens

9 minutes ago
 Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanis ..

Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods

9 minutes ago
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose M ..

India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi

13 minutes ago
 Gazans flee fresh fighting in north

Gazans flee fresh fighting in north

13 minutes ago
 Fierce fighting rocks Gaza after US warning of pos ..

Fierce fighting rocks Gaza after US warning of post-war 'anarchy'

13 minutes ago
 Anglo American rejects BHP's improved takeover bid

Anglo American rejects BHP's improved takeover bid

13 minutes ago
 CM directs local govt to end transition period, ha ..

CM directs local govt to end transition period, hand over powers to local counci ..

23 minutes ago
 University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) h ..

University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) holds seminar

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan