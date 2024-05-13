Adviser on Tourism resents use of substandard material in renovation of Nishtar Hall

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, Archeology and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb on Monday expressed displeasure over the use of poor standard materials and slow pace of work in the under-completion renovation project at Nishtar Hall Peshawar.

He said this majestic building is a major cultural center located in the heart of Peshawar and no deficiency or omission in its maintenance, repair or renovation will be tolerated.

He warned that immediate completion of this scheme should be ensured according to international standards by next month so that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur would be invited for its formal inauguration as per the schedule.

Zahid Chanzeb expressed these views during a briefing on the renovation project of Nishtar Hall Peshawar at the head office of KPCTA in Peshawar cantt. On this occasion, Finance Manager of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) Hashmat Ali apprised of the details of this development scheme in the mega cultural center of provincial metropolitan.

It is worth mentioning here that for the first time on the occasion of organizing a cultural event at the last stage of the development scheme in Nishtar Hall, the Advisor Tourism KP was also invited during which he noticed several flaws in the scheme.

Main among them was the seepage from the roof of the hall during the recent rains, which also damaged the tiling, expensive carpeting and installation of chairs on the floor of the hall and the stage costing Rs 60 million.

The CM's Aide on Tourism and Culture asked the project authorities that the renovation of any building including Nishtar Hall should not start from the floor but from the top.

He also disagreed with the argument of the project officials that the roof of the building had a minor leakage earlier so work was started on the floor.

He said that the time of narrating such lame stories has passed and the questionnaires have come at the helm of affairs after having a mandate from the people.

He clarified that this scheme has been started with a huge interest-bearing loan from the World Bank. Foreign debts have certain limitations and after crossing it, the loans also stop forthwith. He said the foreign loans are extended when the project's effectiveness is also shown to the foreign borrower.

Zahid Chanzeb reiterated the pledge of his government that the current KP government was marching ahead on the path of reducing dependence on loans to the minimum level and making the province economically self-sufficient.

He directed the KITE authorities to complete all the necessary works including beautification, parking, washrooms, boundary wall and reception gate at this grand cultural center as soon as possible. He said that as soon as the project is completed, cultural activities will resume here once again.

"It is our endeavor to organize as many cultural activities here as possible so as to promote the diversified cultures of the province as well as provide additional entertainment opportunities to the public", the CM's Aide concluded.

APP/vak