Zaman Park Violence: LHC Confirms Interim Bail Of PTI Founder
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday confirmed the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in the Zaman Park violence case.
The court ordered the PTI founder to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 to avail the relief.
Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq heard the bail petition filed by the PTI founder and confirmed the interim bail upon completion of arguments by the parties.
Barrister Salman Safdar represented the PTI founder and argued before the court that his client had no connection with the case. He submitted that his client used to appear in the case before his conviction and arrest. He further submitted that currently, the PTI founder was in jail and could not appear before the court, requesting confirmation of his interim bail.
However, the prosecution opposed the bail petition and pleaded with the court to dismiss it.
The court observed that the bail petition could be heard without the appearance of the PTI founder as he was in prison.
Subsequently, the court confirmed the interim bail of the PTI founder, subject to furnishing Rs 500,000 in surety bonds.
The Race Course police had registered a case against the PTI founder and other party leaders over violence at Zaman Park, under various sections including terrorism, interference in state affairs, illegal gathering, and others.
It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI founder had obtained interim bail in the matter last year.
