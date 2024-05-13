Father, daughter-in-law murdered by unknown gunman

Two people were shot dead by unknown gunmen on Monday in the village of Tarnain Bala in the jurisdiction of Shankiyari police station Mansehra

According to police sources, unknown gunmen barged into the house of Fazal Deen and killed him and his daughter-in-law Ansa Bibi.

Shankiyari police registered a case of double murder against unknown people and started an investigation.

The family of the deceased have refrained from accusing any specific individual in their murder case filing. The postmortem report revealed that Fazal Deen sustained three gunshot wounds, while Ansa Bibi received two.

Following the completion of medico-legal formalities, Shankiyari police handed over the bodies to their heirs.

Later, the funeral prayers for both victims were offered in the village of Tarnain Bala.