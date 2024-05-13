Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complaints promptly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman, Abdul Ghafoor Baig, on Monday directed government departments to address public complaints promptly. He expressed these views while addressing a Khuli Kutchery held in Oghi.

According to details, following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ajaz Ahmed Qureshi, a Khuli Kutchery was organized at Government Primary school Oghi. Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig from the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in Abbottabad presided over the session and listened to the complaints.

During the Khuli Kutchery, Abdul Ghafoor Baig addressed complaints related to federal departments from the people of Tehsil Oghi, District Mansehra, and its adjacent areas who participated and presented their grievances.

Officials from various federal institutions, including WAPDA, Sui Gas, NADRA, the Post Office, National Highways Authority,

Bait-ul-Mal, Passport Office, Telephone Industries, and others, were present at the session.

Abdul Ghaffoor Baig further explained that the resolution of these complaints will be expedited within 60 days. There will be no fee involved for complainants, and the need for a lawyer is unnecessary.

He appealed to concerned individuals to take advantage of this government facility, aiming to alleviate public troubles and ensure swift resolution.