Open Menu

Advisor To Federal Ombudsman Directs Govt Departments To Address Public Complaints Promptly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complaints promptly

Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman, Abdul Ghafoor Baig, on Monday directed government departments to address public complaints promptly. He expressed these views while addressing a Khuli Kutchery held in Oghi

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman, Abdul Ghafoor Baig, on Monday directed government departments to address public complaints promptly. He expressed these views while addressing a Khuli Kutchery held in Oghi.

According to details, following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ajaz Ahmed Qureshi, a Khuli Kutchery was organized at Government Primary school Oghi. Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig from the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in Abbottabad presided over the session and listened to the complaints.

During the Khuli Kutchery, Abdul Ghafoor Baig addressed complaints related to federal departments from the people of Tehsil Oghi, District Mansehra, and its adjacent areas who participated and presented their grievances.

Officials from various federal institutions, including WAPDA, Sui Gas, NADRA, the Post Office, National Highways Authority,

Bait-ul-Mal, Passport Office, Telephone Industries, and others, were present at the session.

Abdul Ghaffoor Baig further explained that the resolution of these complaints will be expedited within 60 days. There will be no fee involved for complainants, and the need for a lawyer is unnecessary.

He appealed to concerned individuals to take advantage of this government facility, aiming to alleviate public troubles and ensure swift resolution.

Related Topics

Resolution Sui Gas Abbottabad WAPDA Mansehra Oghi Post From Government

Recent Stories

KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for a ..

KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors

2 minutes ago
 DPO chairs crime meeting

DPO chairs crime meeting

8 minutes ago
 Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

8 minutes ago
 Tennis: Rome Open results

Tennis: Rome Open results

8 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to pr ..

Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens

8 minutes ago
 Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanis ..

Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods

8 minutes ago
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose M ..

India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi

13 minutes ago
 Gazans flee fresh fighting in north

Gazans flee fresh fighting in north

13 minutes ago
 Fierce fighting rocks Gaza after US warning of pos ..

Fierce fighting rocks Gaza after US warning of post-war 'anarchy'

13 minutes ago
 Anglo American rejects BHP's improved takeover bid

Anglo American rejects BHP's improved takeover bid

13 minutes ago
 CM directs local govt to end transition period, ha ..

CM directs local govt to end transition period, hand over powers to local counci ..

23 minutes ago
 University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) h ..

University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) holds seminar

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan