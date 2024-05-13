- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complaints promptly
Advisor To Federal Ombudsman Directs Govt Departments To Address Public Complaints Promptly
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman, Abdul Ghafoor Baig, on Monday directed government departments to address public complaints promptly. He expressed these views while addressing a Khuli Kutchery held in Oghi
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman, Abdul Ghafoor Baig, on Monday directed government departments to address public complaints promptly. He expressed these views while addressing a Khuli Kutchery held in Oghi.
According to details, following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ajaz Ahmed Qureshi, a Khuli Kutchery was organized at Government Primary school Oghi. Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig from the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in Abbottabad presided over the session and listened to the complaints.
During the Khuli Kutchery, Abdul Ghafoor Baig addressed complaints related to federal departments from the people of Tehsil Oghi, District Mansehra, and its adjacent areas who participated and presented their grievances.
Officials from various federal institutions, including WAPDA, Sui Gas, NADRA, the Post Office, National Highways Authority,
Bait-ul-Mal, Passport Office, Telephone Industries, and others, were present at the session.
Abdul Ghaffoor Baig further explained that the resolution of these complaints will be expedited within 60 days. There will be no fee involved for complainants, and the need for a lawyer is unnecessary.
He appealed to concerned individuals to take advantage of this government facility, aiming to alleviate public troubles and ensure swift resolution.
Recent Stories
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors
DPO chairs crime meeting
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20
Tennis: Rome Open results
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens
Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi
Gazans flee fresh fighting in north
Fierce fighting rocks Gaza after US warning of post-war 'anarchy'
Anglo American rejects BHP's improved takeover bid
CM directs local govt to end transition period, hand over powers to local counci ..
University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) holds seminar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors2 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs crime meeting8 minutes ago
-
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 208 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens8 minutes ago
-
CM directs local govt to end transition period, hand over powers to local councils23 minutes ago
-
University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) holds seminar23 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme1 hour ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah grieves over loss of lives in accident near Matiari1 hour ago
-
CDA to establish Water and Sanitation Agency in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
2 women killed in road accidents1 hour ago
-
PTA-GSMA training workshop held on “Evolution of Radio Access Networks: Disaggregation, Open RAN a ..1 hour ago
-
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program1 hour ago