WASA Blames HESCO Conducted Power Outages For Water Shortage In Hyderabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 08:38 PM
The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has complained that the power outages and tripping in the electric supply system has badly affected the water supply and drainage systems of the agency
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has complained that the power outages and tripping in the electric supply system has badly affected the water supply and drainage systems of the agency.
The agency's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf said in a statement issued here on Monday that owing to the outages during peak summer season the citizens of Hyderabad were being made to suffer the water shortage.
He pointed out that although each of the agency's filtration plants were powered through two electric feeders so that the plants remained operational when one feeder was undergoing load shedding or if it was at fault.
However, he complained that most of the times they witnessed that the power supply to both such feeders was suspended simultaneously because of which WASA was unable to filter water and supply it to the consumers.
"The feeders trip after every 15 minutes and because of this WASA's largest filtration plant on Jamshoro road can't work properly," Yousuf said.
According to him, 8 to 12 hours outages were occurring on a daily basis at the filtration plants.He apprised that WASA's plants required between 9 to 10 hours of uninterrupted electric supply so that they could supply water to the tailend areas in the district.
WASA appealed to HESCO to keep in view the plight of the people who were suffering from water shortage during the sweltering summer heat.
Recent Stories
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors
DPO chairs crime meeting
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20
Tennis: Rome Open results
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens
Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi
Gazans flee fresh fighting in north
Fierce fighting rocks Gaza after US warning of post-war 'anarchy'
Anglo American rejects BHP's improved takeover bid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment4 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complaints promptly8 minutes ago
-
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors8 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs crime meeting15 minutes ago
-
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 2015 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens15 minutes ago
-
Father, daughter-in-law murdered by unknown gunman1 minute ago
-
PFA cracks down on fake beverages, seizes 1,100 Liters1 minute ago
-
MCL removed 948 encroachments last week1 minute ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy against illegal housing schemes directed1 minute ago
-
CM directs local govt to end transition period, hand over powers to local councils29 minutes ago
-
University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) holds seminar29 minutes ago