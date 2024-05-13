WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has complained that the power outages and tripping in the electric supply system has badly affected the water supply and drainage systems of the agency.

The agency's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf said in a statement issued here on Monday that owing to the outages during peak summer season the citizens of Hyderabad were being made to suffer the water shortage.

He pointed out that although each of the agency's filtration plants were powered through two electric feeders so that the plants remained operational when one feeder was undergoing load shedding or if it was at fault.

However, he complained that most of the times they witnessed that the power supply to both such feeders was suspended simultaneously because of which WASA was unable to filter water and supply it to the consumers.

"The feeders trip after every 15 minutes and because of this WASA's largest filtration plant on Jamshoro road can't work properly," Yousuf said.

According to him, 8 to 12 hours outages were occurring on a daily basis at the filtration plants.He apprised that WASA's plants required between 9 to 10 hours of uninterrupted electric supply so that they could supply water to the tailend areas in the district.

WASA appealed to HESCO to keep in view the plight of the people who were suffering from water shortage during the sweltering summer heat.