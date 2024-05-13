DPO chairs crime meeting

Open Menu

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held a crime meeting with SP Investigation, SDPOs and SHOs of the entire district.

The DPO reviewed 15 calls regarding implementation of timelines, issued for the registration of cases in police stations.

He reviewed progress on serious criminal cases, arrest of wanted suspects and fugitives.

The DPO issued orders to all SDPOs to arrest fugitives in their circles and settle the under-investigation cases on merit.

