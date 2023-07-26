Open Menu

Measures To Be Taken For Promoting Gandhara Tourism At Int'l Level: Dr Ramesh

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara tourism at int'l level: Dr Ramesh

Minister of State, Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Wednesday said that the measures would be taken for promoting Gandhara tourism at the international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State, Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Wednesday said that the measures would be taken for promoting Gandhara tourism at the international level.

Talking to media persons during a visit to the Buddhist archaeological site, Julian and Mohra Morado Stupa on Taxila road accompanied by Philippine diplomats, university students and media representatives, the minister said that Julian and Mohra Morado were very important landmarks of Gandhara civilization.

He said the recent visit was part of the Prime Minister's Task Force on Gandhara Tourism to explore the remnants of the Gandhara civilization every week.

Julian and Mohra Morado were being protected in the best possible way, Dr Ramesh added.

The minister said that it was the foremost responsibility of all citizens to preserve the ancient heritage of Gandhara civilization.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Visit Road Taxila SITE Media All Best

Recent Stories

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF ..

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF

5 seconds ago
 US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Reques ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Request to Acquit Criminal Convictio ..

7 seconds ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written orde ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in Imran Khan's plea for app ..

9 minutes ago
 IGP for further tightening security of Muharram pr ..

IGP for further tightening security of Muharram processions, Majalis

5 minutes ago
 US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard ..

US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard to Release President Bazoum - ..

5 minutes ago
 Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messag ..

Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messages That Will Lower Tensions - ..

6 minutes ago
Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4 ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4th annual safety campaign at p ..

25 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles over wrong parking

6 minutes ago
 PML-N to contest next elections with full preparat ..

PML-N to contest next elections with full preparation: Minister for Interior Ran ..

3 minutes ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's ..

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's working

3 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits affected village of Chiniot

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan