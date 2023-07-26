Minister of State, Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Wednesday said that the measures would be taken for promoting Gandhara tourism at the international level

Talking to media persons during a visit to the Buddhist archaeological site, Julian and Mohra Morado Stupa on Taxila road accompanied by Philippine diplomats, university students and media representatives, the minister said that Julian and Mohra Morado were very important landmarks of Gandhara civilization.

He said the recent visit was part of the Prime Minister's Task Force on Gandhara Tourism to explore the remnants of the Gandhara civilization every week.

Julian and Mohra Morado were being protected in the best possible way, Dr Ramesh added.

The minister said that it was the foremost responsibility of all citizens to preserve the ancient heritage of Gandhara civilization.