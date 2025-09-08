Medical Relief Camps Set Up In Flood-hit Areas Of Dadu
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 02:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The health department Dadu in collaboration with PPHI and Rescue 1122 has established medical relief camps in katcha areas along the Indus River and flood-affected villages to provide treatment facilities and preventive healthcare against seasonal impacts and waterborne diseases.
According to the provincial Information Department, special medical relief camps have also been set up at LS protective embankment Aminani and Mehar protective bunds where local residents are being provided with emergency medical services. Hundreds of flood-hit people are availing treatment, necessary medical check-ups, diagnostic tests and free quality medicines at these camps.
District Health Officer (DHO) Dadu Syed Imdad Ali Shah informed the District Information Officer Zeeshan Ali Laghari that soon after the emergence of flood threats, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dadu, emergency medical relief activities were launched in the affected areas.
For this purpose, all staff leaves were cancelled and an emergency duty plan was devised to ensure uninterrupted medical services to the affected population.
The DHO said that specialist doctors of various diseases and paramedical staff were performing duties at the medical camps in Dadu and Mehar, extending maximum possible healthcare facilities to the flood affectees.
Meanwhile, the health department has appealed to the public to approach the nearest medical relief camp in case of any illness or medical issue to ensure timely treatment and assistance.
