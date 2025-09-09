Open Menu

Faheem Saigal Vows To Support Trade, Industry As LCCI New President

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2025 | 10:54 AM

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

Saigal’s nomination has been backed by PIAF–Pioneer Progressive Alliance Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar and former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2025) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has announced the unopposed election of its new office-bearers, with Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal taking charge as President, Tanveer Ahmed as Senior Vice President, and Khurram Lodhi as Vice President.

According to the chamber’s spokesperson, Saigal’s nomination was backed by PIAF–Pioneer Progressive Alliance Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar and former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian.

Saigal brings extensive experience to his new role, having previously served as LCCI Vice President and Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust. With a background in trade, industry, and economic affairs, he is regarded as a seasoned professional capable of advancing the chamber’s agenda.

The nomination papers were received by Secretary General Shahid Khalid and later examined by the Election Commission members—Nasrullah Mughal, Yousaf Shah, and Chaudhry Mohsin Bashir.

As no other candidates submitted papers, the commission formally declared all three nominees elected unopposed.

The seats had fallen vacant following the resignations of previous office-bearers due to personal reasons. The outgoing team will continue to serve until September 30.

In his remarks, Saigal vowed to remain accessible to LCCI members and to prioritize resolving their concerns.

He emphasized that the chamber would continue to support trade and industry, provide facilitation for businesses, and contribute to strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

Former presidents Mian Anjum Nisar and Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and members of the executive committee were also present there.

