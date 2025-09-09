Faheem Saigal Vows To Support Trade, Industry As LCCI New President
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2025 | 10:54 AM
Saigal’s nomination has been backed by PIAF–Pioneer Progressive Alliance Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar and former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2025) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has announced the unopposed election of its new office-bearers, with Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal taking charge as President, Tanveer Ahmed as Senior Vice President, and Khurram Lodhi as Vice President.
According to the chamber’s spokesperson, Saigal’s nomination was backed by PIAF–Pioneer Progressive Alliance Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar and former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian.
Saigal brings extensive experience to his new role, having previously served as LCCI Vice President and Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust. With a background in trade, industry, and economic affairs, he is regarded as a seasoned professional capable of advancing the chamber’s agenda.
The nomination papers were received by Secretary General Shahid Khalid and later examined by the Election Commission members—Nasrullah Mughal, Yousaf Shah, and Chaudhry Mohsin Bashir.
As no other candidates submitted papers, the commission formally declared all three nominees elected unopposed.
The seats had fallen vacant following the resignations of previous office-bearers due to personal reasons. The outgoing team will continue to serve until September 30.
In his remarks, Saigal vowed to remain accessible to LCCI members and to prioritize resolving their concerns.
He emphasized that the chamber would continue to support trade and industry, provide facilitation for businesses, and contribute to strengthening Pakistan’s economy.
Former presidents Mian Anjum Nisar and Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and members of the executive committee were also present there.
Recent Stories
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed
CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity
PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY
Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’
More Stories From Business
-
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 20254 hours ago
-
CCP recovers over Rs 1 billion, earns Parliamentary Commendation for landmark performance12 hours ago
-
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved13 hours ago
-
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed13 hours ago
-
PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,13 hours ago
-
President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat meets Pakistan's ..13 hours ago
-
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues 16,524 single-phase meters for new electricity con ..15 hours ago
-
High-yield sugarcane varieties bring hope to local farmers19 hours ago