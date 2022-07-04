UrduPoint.com

Meeting Demands Education Policies, Budget Allocations As Gender Sensitive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Meeting demands education policies, budget allocations as gender sensitive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :A meeting organized by Blue Veins, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Welfare & Protection Commission and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women in collaboration with Pakistan Education Champion's Network demanded that education policies and budget allocations must ensure all projects are gender-sensitive, Girls' education must go beyond getting girls into school.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the meeting needs to ensure that girls learn and feel safe while in school; have the opportunity to complete all levels of education, acquire knowledge and skills to compete in the labour market; gain socio-emotional and life skills necessary to navigate and adapt to a changing world; make decisions about their own lives; and contribute to their communities and the world.

Young girls from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, parents and teachers discussed the factors influencing girls' education at the secondary level and the need for the policy reform which matters most for girls.

The girl coming from various districts of KP identified poverty, gender inequality, cultural norms and practices, poor infrastructure, lack of WASH facilities hygiene management, child marriage violence and fragility as the influencers of dropout at the secondary level.

Amna Durrani Program Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women said "we need to invest in women if we want to see positive change happen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We must really place women and girls at the center of provincial and national development agenda, they should be a focus in health, education and economic developmentplans.

Mohammad Ijaz Chief Child Welfare & Protection Commission Said that unfortunately, the women empowerment was still a foreign idea, we must together build a narrative to enhance their ability to make optimal choices regarding their roles in occupational and social structures.

Qamar Naseem representing Pakistan Education Champion's Network (ECN) said the policymakers in Pakistan needed to enhance the diversity of women's talents and encourage them to break the gender stereotypes".

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Education Budget Marriage Women All From Labour

Recent Stories

Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Bo ..

Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Board

1 hour ago
 U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women f ..

U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women for Completing Inaugural USPWC ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management ma ..

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management makes 61,852 inspections and 120 ..

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambass ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambassador of the KPK Police

2 hours ago
 Medical reports reveal Dua Zehra’s age as “Nea ..

Medical reports reveal Dua Zehra’s age as “Nearest to 15 years”, according ..

2 hours ago
 PM directs to revise policy of gas-loadshedding

PM directs to revise policy of gas-loadshedding

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.