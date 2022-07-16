UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For Monsoon Rainfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2022 | 09:56 PM

The Focal Person for Special Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister for Youth Affairs and Rain Emergency, Paras Dero on Saturday presided over a meeting with regard to arrangements made for recent rains

Addressing the meeting, he said that in the wake of forecast for rains, Sindh Chief Minister posted me as Focal Person to ensure disposal rain water from Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar Districts.

Addressing the meeting, he said that in the wake of forecast for rains, Sindh Chief Minister posted me as Focal Person to ensure disposal rain water from Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar Districts.

He said that district administration was taking all out steps to prevent public of the district from any difficulties. Dero instructed officials of Public Health Engineering Department and Municipal Committee to ensure draining out of accumulated rain water from all areas side by side maintain the required draining machinery in complete order along with all resources to full extent.

He warned that no slackness would be tolerated in this regard. He said that during rain he would personally visit different areas of the district to view the situation and action would be initiated against staff found involved in slackness.

Focal Person stressed officials of health, education, livestock, irrigation, agriculture and other related departments to ensure arrangements are made on behalf of their respective department and send a report in this regard.

He directed officials of Hesco to ensure supply of electricity soon after the rain is over so that drainage of rain water could be prompted.

Briefing the meeting Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Tunio said that following the forecast by weather department about rains, orders were issued to all departments of the district for completing arrangements to combat rain issue.

He said that in this regard holidays of concerned departments were cancelled and Rain Emergency Control Rooms were setup at district, tehsil and union council level.

He said that officials and staff of revenue, municipal and town committees were working in the field till the complete drainage of rain water.

He said that field staff was experiencing difficulties due to intermittent rain and closure of power supply. He said that despite that staff was taking support of standby generators for drainage purpose.

The meeting was also attended by Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, officials of department of irrigation, LBOD, Nasrat and Dad Division irrigation departments, Public Health, Education, health, livestock, Hesco, irrigation, all Assistant Commissioners and officials of municipal and town committees.

Later Focal Person Paras Dero accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Tunio went round different areas of the city and inspected drainage disposals, pumping stations and ongoing water draining process.

