UrduPoint.com

Meeting Regarding Technical Education In Schools, Decision To Upgrade Computer Labs In Phased Manner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza chaired the meeting regarding technical education in schools.

The deputy commissioner gave instructions to upgrade the computer labs in all the schools of the Attock district.

He took a detailed briefing regarding the computer lab from the officers of the education department.

DC Attock said that in the era of current technology, computer education was the backbone and all possible measures would be taken in that regard. Computer labs will be upgraded in a phased manner, he added.

