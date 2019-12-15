UrduPoint.com
Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Women Wing on Saturday organized Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (SAWW) and paid a glorious tribute to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

According to a press release issued here, the Mehfil was presided over by Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Women Wing President Syeda Faiza Naqvi.

JUP Women Wing Secretary General Shamsa Qadri, JUP Punjab President Dr Tahira and other speakers while addressing the Mehfil-e-Milad ceremony said, "The holy life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for the entire humanity.

" They said success could only be achieved by following the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a real sense.

Speakers said, "It is necessary for us to implement teachings of the Holy Quran in our lives so that our coming generations can learn right things." Naats and Dawood Sharif were also recited to pay glowing tribute to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

