Mentally Ill Kills Three In Palis In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 09:45 PM

Mentally ill kills three in Palis in Abbottabad

A mentally retarded person killed three persons and injured his two relatives at village Mahreen Union Council Madda Khail Kohistan Palis

A mentally retarded person killed three persons and injured his two relatives at village Mahreen Union Council Madda Khail Kohistan Palis.

According to police, 65 years old mentally deranged person identified as Maddo killed his brother in law and injured his two wives.

He also opened fire on his two relative who tried to overpower him.

Two of the injured who happened to be father and son later succumbed to wounds in the hospital. The killer managed to flee the crime scene.

