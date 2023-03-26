MEPCO gives one week deadline to departments for payment of Rs 2451m dues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has given one week deadline to Federal and provincial departments for payment of Rs 2451 million monthly bills/dues/arrears.

Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad directed the operational and circle officials to work hard to achieve the monthly recovery and line loss targets and to continue the recovery campaign even during public holidays to collect dues/arrears from defaulters in all sub-divisions.

He asked the officials to contact the heads of federal and provincial government Institutions/departments for non-payment of monthly electricity bills and previous dues.

WASA has to pay Rs 2.30 billion pending dues, Rs 102 million pending dues on the jail department, Rs 49 million to tehsil municipal administration and others.

Asad directed the Multan circle officials to ensure 100 percent pictorial reading on electricity bills and to change the damaged and burn meters on a priority basis.