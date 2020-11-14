UrduPoint.com
Mepco Recovers Rs 7.5m From 628 Defaulters During Ongoing Month

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Mepco recovers Rs 7.5m from 628 defaulters during ongoing month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have recovered over Rs 7.5 million from 628 defaulters across Multan circle during the ongoing month.

According to mepco office sources, in line with special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Mohsin Raza Khan, the mepco recovery department launched a special crackdown against defaulters.

From November 1 to 12, Mepco officials recovered Rs seven lakh from 56 defaulters of Cantt division, Rs 1.4 million from 95 defaulters of Mumtazabad division, Rs 1.1 million from 82 defaulters of City division, Rs 1.5 million from 187 defaulters of Shujabad division, RS 1.4 million from 114 defaulters of Mosa Pak division and Rs 1.1 million from 94 defaulters of Shah Ruken-e-Alam division.

