Metro Bus Catches Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :A metro bus was set ablaze after its engine reportedly overheated and burst into flames here on Thursday at the Rehmanabad metro bus station.

The fire originated in the engine, resultantly, setting the whole bus ablaze.

According to Rescue-1122, the fire incident occurred at the Murree Road Rehmanabad metro station but the passengers were unharmed.

Furthermore, the administration mentioned that they were trying to figure out other causes behind the fire.

