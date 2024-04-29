MHBA Delegation Calls On CJ Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A delegation of Multan Highcourt Bar Association (MHBA) called on Chief Justice (CJ) Lahore High Court, Mr. Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad, said statement issued here Monday.
The delegation led by the president, Sajjad Haider Maitla comprised of the general secretary, Anees Mehdi and senior advocate, Masroor Haider Usman.
The delegation requested the CJ to visit Multan bar at the earliest. They informed the top Highcourt judge about problems the bar was facing in particular with scant facilities within its respective cordial atmosphere. There're problems pertaining to district and tehsil bar associations also brought in notice of CJ, added the statement.
The delegation hailed CJ for the multiple steps were taken to facilitate lawyers and complainants visiting the courts to get the justice. However, the delegation requested further the authority to step up measures to build visitors' confidence in the courts.
Sajjad Haider Maitla asked the CJ to increase judges' strength in Multan bench through securing appointments from Multan bar.
He put demand of issuing 500 executive chairs with AC to be installed at conference hall of Highcourt bar association.
It had appealed for allocating welfare funds for the lawyers fraternity, seperate room for ladies lawyers with setting up the Day Care Centre here.
On the occasion, Mr Justice Shehzad Ahmad said the speedy and indiscriminate Justice was first preference of the courts.
He asked to the lawyers to work with the judges head-to- head to ensure the complaints were resolved on priority basis.
Malik Shahzad Ahmed termed the youth the great asset of the country.
He vowed to employ all out efforts and sources to ensure welfare of the young blood devoting them in the field of law.
