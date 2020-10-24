UrduPoint.com
Mian Jalil Calls On CM Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Member Punjab Assembly Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM's Office here on Saturday.

Usman Buzdar strongly condemned the incident which took place in the Punjab Assembly with him.

Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharqpuri apprised the Chief Minister about the problems in his constituency.The Chief Minister assured Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri to resolve the issues.

Usman Buzdar said that Mian Jalil was respected person and he deeply saddened over the ill-treatment meted out to him in the Punjab Assembly.

The behaviour of opposition members was reprehensible and regrettable.

Usman Buzdar said that MPAs were highly respectable for him.

"The rulers of the past used to marginalize all the power to themselves through the 'One Man Show' but my doors are always open for MPAs", CM said.

Opposition parties were trying to divide the nation but the people of Pakistan were well-aware and will never be hoodwinked by corrupt elements.

Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri expressed confidence on Chief Ministerand said that he was a humble and noble person who always respectedand listened to assembly members.

