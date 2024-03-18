Open Menu

Mid-term Examination Begins In Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 10:29 PM

Mid-term examination begins in Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam

Mid-term examinations of the students in Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree programmes started in Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Mid-term examinations of the students in Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree programmes started in Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Monday.

According to details, Mid term examination of students of undergraduate and post Graduate degree programs in all faculties of Sindh Agriculture University, sub campus Umerkot and Khairpur college of agricultural engineering and Technology were started.

The Dean of all faculties reviewed the examination process being conducted in three shifts while Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri lauded the efforts of Management for conducting examinations peacefully.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Agriculture Khairpur Tando Jam Post All

Recent Stories

Pak footballers training camp kicks off

Pak footballers training camp kicks off

2 minutes ago
 IHC summons CDA chairman, others in contempt of co ..

IHC summons CDA chairman, others in contempt of court case

50 seconds ago
 Commissioner Hyderabad transferred to local govt D ..

Commissioner Hyderabad transferred to local govt Deptt

52 seconds ago
 Paris suburb beefs up security after police statio ..

Paris suburb beefs up security after police station attack

53 seconds ago
 Over 100 kidnapped in two new attacks in Nigeria

Over 100 kidnapped in two new attacks in Nigeria

55 seconds ago
 Swift action demanded as theft incident increases ..

Swift action demanded as theft incident increases in Toba Tek Singh

56 seconds ago
Thieves take away solar plates

Thieves take away solar plates

34 seconds ago
 Population Welfare dept introduces IT-based initia ..

Population Welfare dept introduces IT-based initiatives

36 seconds ago
 PSL 9 Final: Sultans elect to bat against United

PSL 9 Final: Sultans elect to bat against United

29 minutes ago
 Current economic challenges can be tackled: Pasha

Current economic challenges can be tackled: Pasha

16 minutes ago
 SECP issues advertisements, call centre management ..

SECP issues advertisements, call centre management guidelines for digital lender ..

38 seconds ago
 Wall Street stocks lifted by tech rebound before k ..

Wall Street stocks lifted by tech rebound before key rate decisions

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan