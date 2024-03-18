Mid-term Examination Begins In Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 10:29 PM
Mid-term examinations of the students in Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree programmes started in Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Monday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Mid-term examinations of the students in Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree programmes started in Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Monday.
According to details, Mid term examination of students of undergraduate and post Graduate degree programs in all faculties of Sindh Agriculture University, sub campus Umerkot and Khairpur college of agricultural engineering and Technology were started.
The Dean of all faculties reviewed the examination process being conducted in three shifts while Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri lauded the efforts of Management for conducting examinations peacefully.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Pak footballers training camp kicks off
IHC summons CDA chairman, others in contempt of court case
Commissioner Hyderabad transferred to local govt Deptt
Paris suburb beefs up security after police station attack
Over 100 kidnapped in two new attacks in Nigeria
Swift action demanded as theft incident increases in Toba Tek Singh
Thieves take away solar plates
Population Welfare dept introduces IT-based initiatives
PSL 9 Final: Sultans elect to bat against United
Current economic challenges can be tackled: Pasha
SECP issues advertisements, call centre management guidelines for digital lender ..
Wall Street stocks lifted by tech rebound before key rate decisions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC summons CDA chairman, others in contempt of court case50 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Hyderabad transferred to local govt Deptt52 seconds ago
-
Swift action demanded as theft incident increases in Toba Tek Singh56 seconds ago
-
Thieves take away solar plates34 seconds ago
-
Population Welfare dept introduces IT-based initiatives36 seconds ago
-
SC expresses dissatisfaction on CDA's reply over tree cutting in F-9 Park39 seconds ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles death of PML-N’s district president Raja Waqar41 seconds ago
-
Famous social worker Haji Ali Anwar Khokhar passed away42 seconds ago
-
PTDC, Pakistan Embassy in Syria organized virtual tourism forum45 seconds ago
-
SC orders ECP to conduct re-polling in PB-50 Qila Abdullah49 seconds ago
-
Nomination papers of Aseefa Bibi for NA 207 accepted57 minutes ago
-
Violent clash over water tank dispute in Bahawalnagar suburb57 minutes ago