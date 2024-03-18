Mid-term examination begins in Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam

Mid-term examinations of the students in Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree programmes started in Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Mid-term examinations of the students in Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree programmes started in Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Monday.

According to details, Mid term examination of students of undergraduate and post Graduate degree programs in all faculties of Sindh Agriculture University, sub campus Umerkot and Khairpur college of agricultural engineering and Technology were started.

The Dean of all faculties reviewed the examination process being conducted in three shifts while Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri lauded the efforts of Management for conducting examinations peacefully.

APP/nsm