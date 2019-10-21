Milk, curd prices to remain same in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration has decided to maintain the retail prices of milk and curd till the next meeting to be held in January

According to a hand out, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh on Monday chaired a meeting of representatives of Retailer Milk Association.

The meeting has decided to maintain retail milk prices at Rs. 96 per liter and curd at Rs. 120 per kilogram and asked the milk and curd sellers to avoid charging more than the fixed prices.

He said the district administration wanted to resolve this issue with the consultation of all the stakeholders.

The ADC said increase in milk and curd prices without consultation of the administration was an illegal act, adding strict action would be taken against those found involved in mixing of chemicals and other dangerous items with the milk and curd.

He said the district administration would provide kits to all assistant commissioners for checking the milk so that action would be taken against those who were found involved in this illegal act.

The additional deputy commissioner said the meeting with the dairy association representatives would be held in the month of January 2020 and decision for increasing milk and curd prices would be made.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the dairy association and all assistant commissioners.