Mill Owner Booked, Rs 4.59mln Fine Imposed Over Power Pilferage

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Mill owner booked, Rs 4.59mln fine imposed over power pilferage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) In a joint action against Irshad Grinding Mill in district Risalpur by Khyber Circle and M&T Team of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) the owner of the mill was booked for illegally consuming electricity supply.

According to a PESCO spokesman, the electricity of Irshad Grinding Mill was immediately disconnected as the mill’s electricity meter was found tampered and reduced its speed by 80 percent.

He said that a Rs 4.59million penalty was imposed on the owner of Irshad Grinding Mill under the Advance Detection Bill, while an FIR was also lodged against him.

More Stories From Pakistan