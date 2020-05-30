UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Calls On Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:53 PM

Minister calls on Chief Minister

Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM's Office on Saturday to discuss matters regarding mutual interest, political and overall situation as well as forthcoming budget session of the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM's Office on Saturday to discuss matters regarding mutual interest, political and overall situation as well as forthcoming budget session of the Punjab Assembly.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said the corona pandemic had changed the lifestyle, therefore, change in routine was a need of the time. He said that new laws would have to be introduced to change social norms.

He said the Punjab government had already introduced the Punjab Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2020 as the purpose of introducing this act was to ensure 100 percent implementation on government initiatives in case of any outbreak. Emergency situation demanded response on emergent basis, he said, adding Punjab was the first province which introduced such ordinance.

Usman Buzdar said that practical steps had also been taken to control attack of locusts inthe province.

Related Topics

Attack Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget 2020 Government Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Punjab govt decides to continue economy-based busi ..

29 seconds ago

ECC approves disbursement criteria for Rs200 bln I ..

2 minutes ago

ECC devises disbursement criteria for Rs200 bln Su ..

2 minutes ago

Lufthansa's Executive Board Agrees to EU's Bailout ..

6 minutes ago

Four die in different incident in Attock

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of religious scholar ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.