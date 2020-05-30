Minister calls on Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM's Office on Saturday to discuss matters regarding mutual interest, political and overall situation as well as forthcoming budget session of the Punjab Assembly.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said the corona pandemic had changed the lifestyle, therefore, change in routine was a need of the time. He said that new laws would have to be introduced to change social norms.

He said the Punjab government had already introduced the Punjab Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2020 as the purpose of introducing this act was to ensure 100 percent implementation on government initiatives in case of any outbreak. Emergency situation demanded response on emergent basis, he said, adding Punjab was the first province which introduced such ordinance.

Usman Buzdar said that practical steps had also been taken to control attack of locusts inthe province.