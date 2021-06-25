Minister condemns attack on security forces in Sibi

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit Baltistan, Minister for Information, Planning and Development Fatehullah Khan Friday strongly condemned the attack on FC patrolling party in Sibi Balochistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan, Minister for Information, Planning and Development Fatehullah Khan Friday strongly condemned the attack on FC patrolling party in Sibi Balochistan.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives.

He said Pakistani nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism, adding that security forces have rendered great sacrifices in the war against terror.

The minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience for their family.