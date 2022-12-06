Minister directs on-farm management to prevent water wastage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan has said that agriculture has an important role in national economy and directed the concerned authorities to ensure provision of on-farm water management to prevent water wastage.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of a training course organized by On-Farm Water Management here Tuesday, Mohibullah Khan said that the provincial government had initiated different projects related to water, food security and climate change for the welfare of the people.

He said the annual budget of Agriculture Department has been increased from 2 billion to 55 billion.

He said that on-farm water management has an important role to reduce the wastage of water and the government has taken pragmatic steps to save water.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General On-farm Water Management Javed Iqbal Khattak said that the participants of the training course would be taught different methods for increasing agriculture products by utilizing latest techniques of on farm water management.