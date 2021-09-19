UrduPoint.com

Minister Discusses Arrangements For Holding Environment Protection Awareness Week

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

Minister discusses arrangements for holding environment protection awareness week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection Muhammad Rizwan has said that cooperation of the people is essential to control environmental pollution as no government alone can overcome all such problems.

While chairing a meeting at the department here on Sunday, he said all stakeholders including civil society would have to play their role in that regard. The meeting was called to review the media strategy for improving communication and trust between the citizen and government.

Additional Secretary EPD Shahida Farrukh Naveed, DG Nawaz Manik, Director Nusrat Naaz, focal person for SMU Dr Shazia and others were also present.

The minister was informed that as per the directions of the Punjab chief minister, all arrangements were being made by the Environment Protection Department for holding awareness week from Sept 20.

The activities as part of the awareness campaign include installing awareness messages along highways or main roads, holding different awareness sessions especially with the youth in various educational institutions, distributing steamers and pamphlets among people, making and distribution of video messages, filed visit to inspect environmental SOPs, and making of documentaries, etc.

The minister directed the officials concerned to make all arrangements to make the campaign a success and ensure the visit of those zones where the industries were located to implement rules of EPA (Environment Protection Agency) in letter and spirit. He said that no negligence would be tolerated as controlling environmental pollution was a service to humanity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Civil Society Visit Sunday Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minis ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minister

21 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social ..

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

2 hours ago
 33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 p ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 photography prize

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.