Minister discusses arrangements for holding environment protection awareness week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection Muhammad Rizwan has said that cooperation of the people is essential to control environmental pollution as no government alone can overcome all such problems.

While chairing a meeting at the department here on Sunday, he said all stakeholders including civil society would have to play their role in that regard. The meeting was called to review the media strategy for improving communication and trust between the citizen and government.

Additional Secretary EPD Shahida Farrukh Naveed, DG Nawaz Manik, Director Nusrat Naaz, focal person for SMU Dr Shazia and others were also present.

The minister was informed that as per the directions of the Punjab chief minister, all arrangements were being made by the Environment Protection Department for holding awareness week from Sept 20.

The activities as part of the awareness campaign include installing awareness messages along highways or main roads, holding different awareness sessions especially with the youth in various educational institutions, distributing steamers and pamphlets among people, making and distribution of video messages, filed visit to inspect environmental SOPs, and making of documentaries, etc.

The minister directed the officials concerned to make all arrangements to make the campaign a success and ensure the visit of those zones where the industries were located to implement rules of EPA (Environment Protection Agency) in letter and spirit. He said that no negligence would be tolerated as controlling environmental pollution was a service to humanity.