Minister extends condolences to Maulana Tariq Jamil on tragic loss of his son

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) In a heartfelt message, Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti Monday expressed his condolences to renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil and his family following the tragic demise of his son, Asim Jamil.

The loss of a young son, Bugti emphasized, brought unimaginable sorrow and grief to the Maulana.

He prayed for the departed soul's peace and the family's strength to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity and fortitude.