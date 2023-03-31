UrduPoint.com

Minister For Notational Health Services, Regulations And Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel Inaugurates Regional Blood Centre

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 10:42 PM

Minister for Notational Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel inaugurates Regional Blood Centre

Minister for Notational Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel along with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Bin Juma al Maktoum, Chairman of Hayat Bio-Tech and other delegation members on Friday inaugurated the Regional Blood Centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Notational Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel along with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Bin Juma al Maktoum, Chairman of Hayat Bio-Tech and other delegation members on Friday inaugurated the Regional Blood Centre.

Addressing on the occasion, the minister said that with the visit of this delegation, there is a new beginning in the field of health, vaccine and research including Plasmapheresis and investment in vaccine development in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan highly values its relations with UAE, adding that collaboration between the two nations in the field of health will be of immense benefit to the people of Pakistan.

He added that a recent collaboration between two states and special interest of our brotherly state on this very significant health agenda regarding reforms in blood banking services by setting up a Plasma Farming and Harvesting Facilities in Pakistan would play crucial role in delivering of quality health care.

Qadir Patel said, "I believe that the establishment of these facilities will provide aid directly to the public." His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmook Bin Juma Al Maktoum said that UAE is fully committed to support the development, implementation and expansion of this project across Pakistan.

He added that Pakistan and UAE have laid strong foundations of mutually beneficial relations, friendship and peaceful cooperation over the years and the UAE is keen to invest in different sectors of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, especially in the health field.

The delegation aimed to invest in plasma farming in Pakistan based on WHO standards as the blood services in country are mostly provided by hospital blood banks with no functional separation of the plasma processes into production and utilization.

The mission visited the blood center and appreciated the government of Pakistan for the current services that are being provided.

Related Topics

Pakistan UAE Visit Government Blood

Recent Stories

Stocks advance as inflation slows

Stocks advance as inflation slows

9 minutes ago
 Sohail Ali posted as Addl Secretary Incharge Infor ..

Sohail Ali posted as Addl Secretary Incharge Information Division

16 minutes ago
 Chinese, Belarusian Leaders' Remarks Indicate Loom ..

Chinese, Belarusian Leaders' Remarks Indicate Looming Escalation - Serbian Presi ..

16 minutes ago
 Police sign MoUs for women protection

Police sign MoUs for women protection

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, speaking for OIC, says acts of Quran's d ..

Pakistan, speaking for OIC, says acts of Quran's desecration undermine inter-fai ..

18 minutes ago
 US Files One of Largest Forfeiture Actions For Wea ..

US Files One of Largest Forfeiture Actions For Weapons Shipments From Iran - Jus ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.