Minister Health visits Bahawal Victoria Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir along with Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Ahmad Jappa visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital on Thursday.

He inspected the Emergency Department and Outdoor Patients Department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

The provincial health minister asked about the ongoing treatment of the patients at the hospital.

He said that steps are being taken to improve health facilities in the hospitals.

Later, Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab and Population Department Dr. Nasir Jamal met Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar.

Deputy Chief UNRCO Shah Nasir Khan was also present on this occasion.

The ongoing health program of the World Health Organization was also discussed in the meeting.