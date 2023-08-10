Open Menu

Minister Health Visits Bahawal Victoria Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Minister Health visits Bahawal Victoria Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir along with Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Ahmad Jappa visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital on Thursday.

He inspected the Emergency Department and Outdoor Patients Department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

The provincial health minister asked about the ongoing treatment of the patients at the hospital.

He said that steps are being taken to improve health facilities in the hospitals.

Later, Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab and Population Department Dr. Nasir Jamal met Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar.

Deputy Chief UNRCO Shah Nasir Khan was also present on this occasion.

The ongoing health program of the World Health Organization was also discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

World Punjab Victoria Bahawalpur Nasir Nasir Jamal

Recent Stories

Razan Al Mubarak discusses Amazon deforestation wi ..

Razan Al Mubarak discusses Amazon deforestation with Brazil&#039;s indigenous le ..

3 minutes ago
 ENOC Group, ALSAYER partner to expand lubricants o ..

ENOC Group, ALSAYER partner to expand lubricants offering in Kuwait

3 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise in ..

General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise induction session for ATLG 5.0 i ..

1 hour ago
 ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK ..

ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK Commercial Real Estate financ ..

1 hour ago
 Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; ..

Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; with stable outlook for fifth ..

1 hour ago
 MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of leg ..

MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of legislation, quality infrastructu ..

2 hours ago
Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, ..

Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, interactive workshops in Augu ..

2 hours ago
 US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms ..

US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms it false

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thaila ..

OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thailand

3 hours ago
 Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sist ..

Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sisters

3 hours ago
 realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pak ..

Realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pakistan by 2024

3 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source o ..

Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source of alleged cipher published by ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan