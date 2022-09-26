UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Category-D Hospital In Chamkani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Minister inaugurates Category-D Hospital in Chamkani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Ishtiaq Urmar has said that provision of indiscriminate and best possible healthcare facilities was among the top-most priorities and the government would do anything to achieve this goal.

To put the province on the road towards prosperity, he said, it was necessary to eliminate epidemics and fatal diseases from society.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Category-D hospital in Chamkani here on Monday wherein Provincial Health and Finance Minister, Salim Khan Jhagra, MNA Arbab Amir Ayub, nazimeen, PTI workers and a large number of people were present.

The Health and Finance Minister, Salim Jhagra on the occasion said in past, no significant project was initiated for Peshawar or its suburb areas, adding that the centre of focus of PTI government in KP was to eliminate discrimination, injustice and corruption from the society and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

Congratulating the residents of Chamkani and its surrounding areas, the minister said with the inauguration of this Category-D hospital in Chamkani, the people of these areas would now get quality healthcare facilities on a permanent basis at their doorstep. He said facilities provided by the PTI government in the health sector would always be remembered by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

MNA Amir Ayub Khan, in his address, said in PK-69 constituency, uplift projects worth billions of rupees would be carried out to provide all needed facilities to the people. He said efforts would be made to expedite the ongoing development works in Peshawar and its suburb areas to materialize the pledges made with the people.

