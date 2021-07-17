Minister orders best cleanliness arrangements in cities on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmoodur Rashid on Saturday directed officers concerned to make the best arrangements on Eid for disposal of remains of sacrificial animals and cleanliness of cities.

He gave the directive while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

The chief secretary, administrative secretaries of local government and information departments, commissioner, head of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and officers concerned attended the meeting while all commissioners participated through video link.

Addressing the meeting, Mahmoodur Rashid said the local government department and solid waste management companies should perform their duties more actively on Eid.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique directed that a comprehensive plan be prepared for disposal of offal of sacrificial animals and sanitation in cities.

The local government secretary briefed the meeting that a control room had been set up to monitor the sanitation activities in the province and leaves of all sanitary workers and staff had been cancelled.

The chief executive officer of the LWMC told the meeting that a plan had been devised to make thecity zero waste a day before Eid.