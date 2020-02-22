UrduPoint.com
Minister Reviews Security For PSL Matches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja, chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, reviewed the security arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches, being played in different cities of Punjab.

Minister for Labour Anser Majid Khan and Minister for sports Taimur Ahmad Khan also attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that Punjab Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Pak Army and Rangers troops were performing the security duty for the cricket teams.

Under the Punjab Police Reforms, the committee decided to consider further the draft of the new policy for training courses and Examinations 2020 for Punjab Police.

