UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Says 100,000 Saplings To Be Planted In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Minister says 100,000 saplings to be planted in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) ::Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that 100,000 saplings will be planted in Sialkot district, in active cooperation of the Tiger Force during a national tree-plantation campaign, to be launched here on August 9, 2020 by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He reviewed the site for holding the launching ceremony near Sambrial. Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, senior officials of the Forest Department and officials of the Tiger Force were also present.

The minister said that the saplings would be helpful in providing pollution-free atmosphere to people when they grow up as trees.

He asked people to come forward and play their role in the national cause.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Nasir Sialkot Sambrial SITE August 2020 Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

8 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

13 minutes ago

HRW slams imposition of curfew in Occupied Kashmir

16 minutes ago

Cengiz Coskun says he received many marriage propo ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Government, UN75 launch ‘Future Possibilitie ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.