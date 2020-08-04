Minister says 100,000 saplings to be planted in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) ::Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that 100,000 saplings will be planted in Sialkot district, in active cooperation of the Tiger Force during a national tree-plantation campaign, to be launched here on August 9, 2020 by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He reviewed the site for holding the launching ceremony near Sambrial. Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, senior officials of the Forest Department and officials of the Tiger Force were also present.

The minister said that the saplings would be helpful in providing pollution-free atmosphere to people when they grow up as trees.

He asked people to come forward and play their role in the national cause.