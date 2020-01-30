Minister urges for cooperation to manage population

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had focused on addressing the issue of increasing population.

He was addressing an introductory meeting of the project mutually launched by Department of Health and Population Welfare (DoH and PWD) to strengthen public sector health and family planning facilities.

The minister said it was time to address this indiviually and collectively.

The main objectives of the family planning programme included integration of family planning services into routine health services, he said and added that the project would train healthcare providers to deliver effective family planning services, including screening, client-centered counseling and referrals.

The launching ceremony was also attended by department secretaries, director generals and senior technical staff of departments of health and population welfare.