Minister visits Sahulat Bazaar, checks prices

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Tuesday visited newly established Sahulat Bazaar near Jinnah Stadium here and checked the prices, rates and quality of fruits, vegetables and daily-use items

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Tuesday visited newly established Sahulat Bazaar near Jinnah Stadium here and checked the prices, rates and quality of fruits, vegetables and daily-use items.

The minister said that the government was making hectic efforts to control the price-hike for providing maximum financial relief to the local people by ensuring the sale of the daily-use commodities on subsidised rates at Sahulat bazaars.

He said that the government had decided to take strict action against hoarders. He said that special cleaning arrangements had also been made in Sahulat bazaars. The minister directed the officials concerned that essential commodities should be available to the consumers at the government rates.

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Suleiman Akbar and local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were also present.