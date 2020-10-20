UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Sahulat Bazaar, Checks Prices

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 06:56 PM

Minister visits Sahulat Bazaar, checks prices

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Tuesday visited newly established Sahulat Bazaar near Jinnah Stadium here and checked the prices, rates and quality of fruits, vegetables and daily-use items

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Tuesday visited newly established Sahulat Bazaar near Jinnah Stadium here and checked the prices, rates and quality of fruits, vegetables and daily-use items.

The minister said that the government was making hectic efforts to control the price-hike for providing maximum financial relief to the local people by ensuring the sale of the daily-use commodities on subsidised rates at Sahulat bazaars.

He said that the government had decided to take strict action against hoarders. He said that special cleaning arrangements had also been made in Sahulat bazaars. The minister directed the officials concerned that essential commodities should be available to the consumers at the government rates.

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Suleiman Akbar and local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Punjab Sale Sialkot Government

Recent Stories

Dubai to further enhance visitor experience with r ..

27 minutes ago

Climate events, COVID-19 strain displaced 1.5m peo ..

42 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber, Google, discus ..

57 minutes ago

Marked decline in capital's street crimes due to s ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Chief Says US Prepar ..

1 minute ago

US Told Embassy in Chisinau to Instigate Protests ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.