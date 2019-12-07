UrduPoint.com
Minister Vows To Protect Human Rights

Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:59 PM

Minister vows to protect human rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :The Provincial Human Rights Department in collaboration of a non-governmental organization (NGO) here on Saturday organized a session with specific reference to the District Human Rights Committee's role in institutionalization of human rights at a local hotel.

Secretary HR&MA Tariq Mahmood presented a briefing in which he described implementation of an action plan through the district committees. He said that the HR&MA Department was the principal department for implementation of the action plan at provincial level. He said that the Punjab government had already approved the constitution of district committees on human rights in all districts of Punjab under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners.

Provincial Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine said in his address that the district committees were responsible for prompting implementation of the action plan in their respective districts and committees should serve as a unitary force of Provincial Task Force on Human Rights.

He said that in order to monitor overall human rights situation in the province, terms of reference (ToRs) are much clear to monitor and implement the action plan on human rights in Punjab. He said that human rights policy having a comprehensive action plan including the roles and responsibilities of provincial departments concerned.

Barrister Saeed Nasir also briefed the minister about functions of the treaty cell. District officers of human rights thanked the administration of Human Rights Department for organizing such an important event and assured their proactive role to safeguard the human rights.

Certificates were also distributed among district officers by the provincial minister.

More Stories From Pakistan

