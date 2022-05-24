UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Planning Seeks Proposals From MWMC For Making Solid Waste Useable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 10:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The Environment and Climate Change department of Federal Ministry of Planning has sought proposals from Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) for making solid waste usable.

The concept papers consisting on proposals have been sought for three projects including installation of waste to energy plants in urban area, Techno feasibility study of solid waste management and study to explore options for municipal waste treatment.

MWMC has also been asked to submit scope of these projects, purpose and its financial plan.

Ministry of Planning will review these projects in collaboration with International donors agencies for future investment.

On the directions of CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Company has started preparing concept papers based on the proposals.

